Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Emirates Skills National Competition 2026

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the 17th edition of the Emirates Skills National Competition 2026, organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), with broad participation from educational institutions, industrial entities, and strategic partners from across the UAE.

The event was attended by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training; and Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Community Development, alongside a distinguished gathering of educational and academic leaders, officials, representatives of government and private sector entities, and experts specialising in technical and vocational education and training.

During his tour of the competition, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan reviewed a number of technical and vocational projects and skills presented by participating students and contestants, reflecting the remarkable progress achieved by Emirati youth in the fields of technology, industry, innovation, and future-focused disciplines.

He praised the participants for demonstrating advanced capabilities, high-level technical skills, and a strong spirit of competitiveness that underscores the ability of Emirati talent to excel and compete at both regional and international levels.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stated that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan established, since the founding of the Union, a comprehensive civilisational approach centered on investing in people as the nation’s greatest wealth, while promoting a culture of knowledge, hard work, and innovation.

He noted that the Emirates Skills National Competition embodies this deeply rooted national vision through discovering Emirati talents, refining youth skills, and fostering a culture of creativity, productivity, and excellence.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to consolidate its position as a leading global model in investing in people and building national capabilities, based on a comprehensive strategic vision that views youth as the true wealth and primary driver of development and progress.

He stressed that the wise leadership places great importance on advancing technical and vocational education and training systems and promoting innovation, creativity, and excellence in line with rapid global transformations in technology, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and future industries, which has significantly enhanced the UAE’s competitiveness and reinforced its status among the world’s most future-ready nations.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak added that the UAE’s ongoing developmental, scientific, and technological achievements reflect the ambitious vision of His Highness the President and his continuous commitment to empowering Emirati youth and equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and expertise required to lead vital and strategic sectors.

He emphasised that the Emirates Skills National Competition serves as an outstanding national model for translating this vision into tangible reality by discovering young Emirati talents, refining their capabilities, and opening wider horizons for creativity and excellence, thereby strengthening the presence of national competencies at regional and international platforms.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak also expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude for the generous patronage extended by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to this leading national competition, affirming that her continuous support for education, youth development, and the empowerment of national talents constitutes a fundamental pillar in advancing comprehensive development and building generations capable of innovation, creativity, and serving the nation with excellence and competence.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak further commended the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training in promoting a culture of skills, developing the technical and vocational education ecosystem, and strengthening partnerships with academic and industrial institutions, thereby contributing to the preparation of qualified national cadres that support the UAE’s sustainable development journey.

The 2026 edition of the Emirates Skills National Competition features the participation of more than 500 male and female contestants competing across 37 technical and vocational skill categories under the supervision of more than 150 experts and specialists.

The competition covers fields including electronics, electrical installations, healthcare and social care, aircraft maintenance, robotics, engineering design, and future technologies, with extensive participation from educational institutions, industrial entities, and strategic partners.

The competition is part of ACTVET’s ongoing efforts to promote a culture of skills, support technical and vocational education, and prepare a generation of Emirati youth capable of competing globally and representing the UAE at international forums, including the WorldSkills Competition, reflecting the advanced position the UAE has attained in education, innovation, and human capital development.