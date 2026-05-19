House of Wisdom embodies Sharjah’s vision for cultural innovation, sustainable knowledge enhancement

SHARJAH, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The House of Wisdom and the Manuscript monument, both launched by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) during Sharjah’s tenure as UNESCO World Book Capital 2019, represent an integrated cultural vision aimed at transforming knowledge into a sustainable daily experience.

While the Manuscript monument symbolised the global recognition of Sharjah’s cultural status, the House of Wisdom translated that achievement into a permanent knowledge and community hub.

At first glance, the House of Wisdom appears to be a contemporary library, but it incorporates an advanced architectural and engineering system designed to redefine how knowledge is accessed and experienced.

The building is supported by only four structural cores carrying a roof spanning 15 metres, creating column-free interiors that provide open movement and visual continuity rarely found in traditional libraries.

Natural lighting is managed through an integrated system using aluminium façade screens of varying densities to filter sunlight, while movable bamboo screens allow flexible control of light and privacy without disconnecting interior spaces from the surrounding gardens.

The extended roof acts as protection against direct sunlight, safeguarding books and archives while improving environmental efficiency.

Shurooq said the House of Wisdom was designed as a vibrant knowledge environment supporting Sharjah’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global centre for culture and learning.

Opened in 2020, the House of Wisdom houses more than 500,000 print and digital titles. Its design focuses on how knowledge is used rather than stored, featuring lecture halls, discussion areas, exhibition spaces, manufacturing laboratories and flexible learning environments.

The layout integrates interactive open areas with quiet reading spaces, while facilities such as the Ladies’ Lounge and integrated Braille collections reinforce accessibility and inclusivity.

Shurooq collaborated with Foster + Partners to create an architectural model inspired by Islamic architectural principles while maintaining a modern design focused on balance, clarity and spatial organisation.

The internal courtyard plays a central role in regulating light, movement and ventilation, while the surrounding gardens include a knowledge garden, a children’s area and an architectural garden featuring the Manuscript monument.

During the day, the building reflects calmness and order, while at night it transforms into a luminous structure symbolising the sharing of knowledge.

Khawla Sayed Mohammed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Projects at Shurooq, said, “We did not begin by designing a building, but rather by defining how knowledge is accessed and used within an integrated environment.”

She added, “The real challenge is designing a place that people return to continuously and that becomes part of their daily lives.”

Al Hashemi said the House of Wisdom’s success is measured through visitor engagement, duration of visits and the diversity of activities hosted.

She noted that the project reflects Shurooq’s broader development philosophy based on sustainability, innovation, preservation of identity and community engagement, in line with the vision of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq.