Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Schneider Electric collaborate to drive UAE’s green goals

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Schneider Electric have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster strategic cooperation aimed at deploying advanced technology and AI solutions in green development, climate action and food security.

The signing ceremony, held at MOCCAE headquarters in Dubai, was held in the presence of Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The MoU was officially signed by Dr. Alanoud Abdulla Alhaj, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector, on behalf of MOCCAE and by Amel Messaoudene Chadli, President, Gulf Cluster at Schneider Electric.

As part of the MoU, MOCCAE will collaborate with Schneider Electric to develop and implement advanced sensor technologies for monitoring indoor air quality. It will provide real-time data and insights into indoor environments, enabling proactive management and demonstrating best practices for healthier and more sustainable indoor spaces. This directly addresses the UAE’s goal of achieving a range of health, environmental, social, and economic benefits by improving air quality in spaces where people spend most of their time.

Also included in the MoU is a proof-of-concept for smart agriculture which will be implemented, leveraging Schneider Electric’s digital smart farming solutions. This initiative aims to enhance agricultural efficiency and sustainability through advanced sensing and energy solutions, contributing to the nation’s food security objectives and broader green development efforts.

Dr. Alanoud Abdulla Alhaj said, “This Memorandum of Understanding with Schneider Electric marks a critical step in our journey towards a healthier and more sustainable UAE. Our National Air Quality Agenda 2031 clearly identifies indoor air quality as a critical area of focus, given its profound impact on public health and well-being. By collaborating with Schneider Electric, we will harness advanced technology and also drive greater AI implementation in monitoring and enhancing the indoor air quality and developing sustainable farming solutions. Through these projects, we seek to collect invaluable data and actionable insights that will directly inform our national policies and strategies, reinforcing our commitment to building a future where everyone breathes clean, healthy air. This partnership exemplifies the Ministry’s commitment to meaningful public-private partnership to drive our national climate and environmental goals.”

Amel Chadli, President, Gulf Cluster at Schneider Electric, said, “This agreement with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment represents a major milestone in the UAE’s journey toward healthier communities and climate‑smart infrastructure. We sincerely appreciate the Ministry's trust and leadership in driving transformative national initiatives. Together, we are deploying advanced indoor air quality technologies and pioneering a smart‑agriculture model that can reshape how the country manages energy, food production, and environmental well-being. This partnership showcases the power of combining government vision with private‑sector innovation to build a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable future for the UAE.”

The MoU drives both parties to strengthen cooperation, coordinate efforts, and establish a partnership that aligns with their respective strategic objectives, including the development and implementation of AI-driven capabilities. The agreement is effective from the date of signing and will remain valid for twelve 12 months, with provisions for annual renewal by mutual consent.

This significant partnership is set to directly contribute to the UAE National Air Quality Agenda 2031, a key strategy guiding the nation’s efforts to manage and enhance its air quality. Recognising air quality as a national priority due to its direct and indirect implications for health, the economy, and the environment, the Agenda outlines four critical focus areas including outdoor air quality, indoor air quality, ambient odour, and ambient noise.