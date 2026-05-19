MBRF concludes its participation in Turin Book Fair

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) concluded its participation in the Turin International Book Fair after presenting a series of programmes, activities and panel discussions that attracted strong interest from academic circles, literary communities and Italian publishers.

The participation reinforced the growing presence of Arab knowledge and culture at one of Europe’s leading intellectual events.

The MBRF pavilion drew wide engagement through seminars and knowledge-focused launches exploring the position of Arabic literature within the European cultural landscape, as well as opportunities to strengthen translation efforts and expand the global reach of Arabic literary works.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said the strong interest from academics and the Italian public reflected the importance of strengthening the Arab world’s intellectual presence internationally.

He said, “The meaningful engagement we experienced in Turin with our publications and initiatives reaffirms the depth of Arab civilisation and its ability to contribute as an authentic partner in global dialogue.”

He added that the participation also helped establish sustainable communication channels with leading Italian publishers, supporting knowledge exchange as a shared human legacy.

One of the key highlights of MBRF’s participation was the launch of the Italian edition of the encyclopaedic publication The Legacy of Muslim Sicily, which received notable academic interest and sparked discussions on the shared cultural heritage between the Arab and Italian worlds.

A specialised panel discussion organised by Dar Al Hikma explored the publication’s historical and civilisational significance, featuring Professor Luca Patrizi from the University of Turin, Professor Wael Farouq, Director of the Arab Cultural Institute at the Catholic University of Milan, and Professor Giuseppe Mandalá from the University of Milan.

As part of its Knowledge Lounge initiative, MBRF also organised a session titled “Arabic Literature in a Global Context, How Does a Text Enter an International Catalogue?”, featuring publisher Fabio Muzi Falconi, who discussed criteria for selecting literary works for international audiences.

Another seminar focused on the MBRF publication El Kamsa, moderated by Dr Hussein Mahmoud and featuring translator Dr Mohamed Eltadawy, highlighting the book’s literary and intellectual dimensions.

The activities concluded with two sessions moderated by Giacomo Longhi Alberti. The first, “How Does an Italian Publisher Choose the Arab Voice?”, featured publisher Grazia Dell’Oro discussing publishing trends, while the second, “Arab Writer Through Italian Eyes,” featured journalist Jacopo Mocchi reflecting on the growing influence of Arabic literature in Italy.