AD Ports Group showcases smart security systems, AI technologies at ISNR 2026

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group showcased its latest smart security systems and artificial intelligence-powered technologies during its participation in the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) 2026, alongside advanced surveillance solutions and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), as part of its efforts to enhance port security, ensure supply chain sustainability, and improve operational and security readiness.

Mohamed al Hosani, Vice President - Group Health, Safety, Security, Environment, (HSSE), and Business Continuity at AD Ports Group, said in a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the group is keen to participate continuously in ISNR, reflecting its commitment to showcasing best practices in institutional security and strengthening cooperation and integration with government entities and the private sector within the national security ecosystem.

He explained that the group continues to develop its security infrastructure through the deployment of advanced technological systems and artificial intelligence applications to secure its ports and affiliated facilities.

He noted that Nishan Security Services, a subsidiary of the group, serves as the executive arm for security and protection operations through the implementation of an advanced security system based on the latest smart solutions.

Al Hosani said Nishan Security Services currently uses advanced surveillance systems based on smart cameras and AI-powered security analytics, including the intelligent “Asitana” system, which is capable of identifying and detecting security threats through smart monitoring technologies, in addition to issuing periodic reports that contribute to enhancing response speed and improving security oversight efficiency.

He added that the group is currently expanding the use of drones in security monitoring operations across its various sites, supporting security readiness and enhancing the efficiency of field monitoring and follow-up operations through the latest smart technologies.