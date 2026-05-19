Bahrain suspends entry of non-Bahraini travellers from 3 African countries amid escalating Ebola outbreak

MANAMA, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) of the Kingdom of Bahrain announced the suspension of entry for non-Bahraini travellers arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Uganda on all flights from Tuesday, 19th May.

The decision follows updates issued by the World Health Organisation regarding the Ebola outbreak and the worsening situation in those countries.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the CAA stated that entry procedures at Bahrain International Airport had been updated for travellers arriving from the affected countries. Entry will be suspended for passengers arriving directly from those countries, as well as those who have been there within the 30 days prior to arrival in the Kingdom. Bahraini citizens arriving from those countries will be subject to approved health protocols upon arrival.

The Civil Aviation Affairs stressed the importance of complying with instructions issued by the relevant authorities for all arrivals through Bahrain International Airport. The entry suspension measures will remain in effect for 30 days from today and will be subject to ongoing review. The list of affected countries may be updated in line with developments related to the Ebola outbreak.