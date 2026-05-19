UAE Cyber Security Council: National cybersecurity ecosystem global model in protecting digital infrastructure

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, affirmed that the national cybersecurity ecosystem represents a leading global model, reflecting advanced readiness and high efficiency in confronting digital threats and enhancing the country’s cyber security.

In a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Kuwaiti said that through its participation in the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) 2026, the UAE Cybersecurity Council is keen to protect the national cybersecurity ecosystem by monitoring and countering any threats targeting national systems with efficiency and effectiveness.

Al Kuwaiti explained that the Cybersecurity Council successfully thwarted more than 645 cyberattacks targeting ISNR 2026 on its opening day, highlighting the council’s role in protecting the UAE community from various cyber threats and attacks, confronting and deterring them using advanced national technologies developed by Emirati expertise.

He pointed to the pivotal role played by university students in supporting the council’s efforts through their participation in the Cybersecurity Hackathon, contributing to strengthening national capabilities and enhancing the readiness of specialised cadres in this vital sector.

Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti also highlighted the development of innovative national solutions, including encryption technologies, quantum technology, auditing and security solutions, in addition to securing AI agents, in line with the UAE’s direction towards using such agents in more than 50 percent of federal government operations.

He stressed the importance of establishing the necessary standards and policies to ensure the security of AI agents and safeguard their use in a manner that supports the digital transformation journey and reinforces the UAE’s leadership in adopting future technologies.