Mansoor bin Mohammed affirms Dubai’s commitment to strengthening its position as inclusive, empowering city

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, chaired the Committee’s second meeting in 2026, held at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), in the presence of committee members and representatives from several government entities in Dubai.

The meeting was held as part of continuous efforts to develop an integrated system that safeguards the rights of People of Determination and enhances their active participation across various sectors, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for inclusive and accessible cities.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor affirmed that Dubai continues to strengthen its approach to protecting the rights of People of Determination through an integrated government framework that places people at the heart of policies and services, while ensuring a supportive and inclusive environment that enables People of Determination to access opportunities and services and participate fully in the development journey.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said, “Empowering People of Determination is a shared responsibility that relies on the integration of roles between government entities and the community, and on translating policies into services and initiatives that create a direct impact on the lives of individuals and families. Through the Higher Committee, we continue to monitor implementation, measure impact, and develop initiatives in line with Dubai’s aspirations to build a more inclusive and sustainable society.”

The meeting featured presentations from member entities on key achievements, initiatives, and proposals related to several vital areas, including services, inclusive education, inclusive employment, inclusive healthcare, and accessibility, supporting the Committee’s efforts to follow up on initiatives and enhance inclusive services for People of Determination in Dubai.

During the meeting, the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai reviewed its efforts to strengthen direct communication with People of Determination across the emirate during recent regional circumstances. The CDA completed 10,363 calls as part of a qualitative initiative aimed at checking on their wellbeing, identifying their needs, and enhancing communication channels with them, reflecting the readiness of the social services system and its ability to reach target groups under various circumstances.

The calls included 693 calls with deaf and hard-of-hearing People of Determination through the Sanad Relay application, and 9,670 calls with People of Determination from other disability categories.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said, “The communication initiative with People of Determination in Dubai reflects the CDAs proactive approach and its commitment to ensuring that social services remain close to all community members, especially during exceptional circumstances. Direct communication served as an important tool for reassurance, understanding needs, and strengthening trust between People of Determination, their families, and the entities responsible for serving them.”

She added, “Protecting the rights of People of Determination begins with listening to them and reaching out to them, then transforming their needs into more effective services and initiatives. Through the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, we continue working with our partners to ensure Dubai remains an inclusive city in its services, environment, opportunities, and daily practices.”

Under the inclusive education pillar, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) presented several initiatives aimed at enhancing access for students of determination to more flexible and inclusive educational pathways.

These included efforts to adopt reference options for international curricula and alternative pathways suited to Dubai’s context, develop an integrated regulatory framework for licensing and quality assurance related to specialised programmes offered to students of determination in learning environments, and prepare a financial and guidance support programme for Emirati parents to facilitate access to alternative curricula, environments, and pathways, while enhancing national recognition of alternative educational pathways and outcomes.

Within the inclusive healthcare pillar, Dubai Health presented key healthcare services for People of Determination, covering prevention and early detection through premarital genetic screening programmes, prenatal genetic screening, and early assessments for diagnosing Autism Spectrum Disorder, in addition to early intervention centres and a range of specialised care and rehabilitation services.

At the academic level, Dubai Health also offers a number of education and scientific research programmes, most notably residency and fellowship programmes that include specialisations supporting People of Determination, alongside advanced research in genomics and neurodevelopment, contributing to the early diagnosis of diseases.

Dubai Health has also contributed to supporting and funding research and treatment programmes for People of Determination by providing several academic and research grants in priority healthcare fields, as well as implementing community programmes aimed at empowering People of Determination and their families while promoting community health.

Under the accessibility pillar, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA) reviewed key initiatives and measures implemented to enhance People of Determination’s access to transport services, facilities, and parking spaces across Dubai. These included allowing People of Determination to use paid parking spaces free of charge, installing awareness signage in designated parking areas indicating the AED1,000 fine for misuse, and raising public awareness on the importance of obtaining permits and making proper use of parking spaces designated for People of Determination.

The RTA also highlighted the technical integration between Parkin Company and the CDA to verify the validity of the ‘Sanad’ card before issuing permits. In addition, it reviewed an initiative to install monitoring cameras to oversee the use of parking spaces designated for People of Determination, enhancing procedural accuracy and ensuring services reach eligible beneficiaries.

The Committee reviewed the latest updates on the implementation of the 2026 work plan, which included updates on several key pillars related to developing the inclusive services ecosystem for People of Determination in Dubai.

Under the inclusive Employment pillar, the report highlighted updates on the Dubai Government Human Resources Department’s (DGHRD) efforts to develop the Inclusive Employment Policy and Procedures Guide, implement training and awareness programmes to enhance workplace readiness, design vocational rehabilitation programmes for People of Determination, and prepare for the People of Determination Forum in Dubai Government.

The report also highlighted the Dubai Municipality’s (DM) efforts under the accessibility pillar through strengthening the implementation of the Dubai Building Code (DBC) and developing supportive legislation to ensure buildings and facilities comply with accessibility requirements, in addition to enhancing digital integration in collaboration with Google Maps to identify and upload accessible locations for People of Determination onto digital maps. The report also addressed Dubai’s direction toward adopting a more inclusive model based on integrating People of Determination into public facilities and community services, in line with the Dubai 2040 Parks Strategy.

The meeting witnessed the signing of the ‘Dubai Communicates in Sign Language Pledge’ for Deafness and Hearing Impairment community, representing an institutional commitment to promoting inclusive communication and accessibility, and protecting the rights of the deaf and hard of hearing to ensure their equal participation in society, in line with Dubai’s vision of building an inclusive and sustainable community.

The Pledge was signed by Dubai Police (DP), the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), Dubai Municipality (DM), Dubai Health (DH), the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), Dubai Sports Council (DSC), and Dubai Health (DH), affirming the integration of government efforts to develop more inclusive services and practices for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the importance of continuing joint efforts among member entities and accelerating the implementation of approved initiatives and projects to enhance the quality of life of People of Determination, develop more efficient and inclusive services, reinforce Dubai’s model in protecting rights and empowering people, and build a cohesive society where no one is left behind.

During his visit, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed toured the departments and offices of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, where he was briefed on the Authority’s workflow, as well as key initiatives and inclusive education services provided for People of Determination. The tour highlighted KHDA’s efforts to develop more inclusive and flexible learning environments that align with Dubai’s vision to enhance quality of life and further strengthen its position as an inclusive, accessible, and people-friendly city, in line with the goals of the Education 33 Strategy.