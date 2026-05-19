JOOD reinforces Dubai’s sustainable giving ecosystem with strong Q1 2026 results

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Community Contributions Establishment - JOOD, the official platform for community contributions in Dubai, has announced its key results for the first quarter of 2026, highlighting continued growth in community engagement and reinforcing its role as a trusted platform for structured and transparent giving across the emirate.

During the first quarter of 2026, JOOD recorded total contributions exceeding AED63 million through more than 1,500 contributions and over 30 initiatives. The platform also saw continued growth in user engagement and digital reach, reflecting rising public confidence in JOOD’s role in facilitating impactful and transparent community contributions.

JOOD further expanded its portfolio of initiatives across key sectors including health, care, housing, and other areas that contribute to enhancing quality of life and social wellbeing in Dubai.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment - JOOD, said the platform’s first quarter results reflect the continued maturity of Dubai’s community giving ecosystem and the growing trust placed in JOOD by individuals, institutions, and strategic partners.

Buhumaid said, “The strong growth in contributions and community engagement underscores increasing awareness of the importance of institutionalised charitable work and its role in supporting sustainable social development. JOOD continues to strengthen its digital capabilities and strategic partnerships to enable individuals and organisations to contribute easily and effectively, while ensuring contributions are directed towards clear developmental priorities that create lasting impact and enhance quality of life and social stability.”

She added that the platform’s ongoing efforts further reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global model for sustainable community development and impactful philanthropy.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Vice Chairperson of JOOD’s Board of Trustees, said, “In the ‘Year of Family’, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen a culture of giving and promote the values of solidarity and social cohesion across Dubai.”

Marwan Rashid bin Hashim, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment - JOOD, said, “JOOD will continue advancing Dubai’s giving ecosystem through close collaboration with partners across the public and private sectors, enabling access to trusted initiatives and fostering a more impactful and sustainable community contribution landscape.”

Bin Hashim added that JOOD will continue to launch and develop initiatives that promote innovation in community work and expand its reach across multiple sectors. The platform also remains focused on encouraging greater private sector participation and strengthening cross-sector collaboration to drive sustainable long-term impact in line with Dubai’s strategic vision.

As part of its upcoming agenda, JOOD is scheduled to convene its second Board of Trustees meeting during the second quarter of 2026 to review first quarter achievements and discuss strategic priorities for the next phase. The platform will also host a specialised philanthropy workshop bringing together more than 50 decision-makers and representatives from government and private sector entities to foster dialogue, advance philanthropy practices, and support the development of a sustainable and effective giving model in Dubai.