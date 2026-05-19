Brand Dubai launches ‘Eid Blooms and Envelopes Guide’ ahead of Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched the “Eid Blooms and Envelopes Guide”, featuring a curated selection from the “Proudly from Dubai” initiative.

The interactive guide, released ahead of Eid Al Adha, offers creative ideas for gifts and greeting cards to be exchanged among family, friends, and loved ones during the festive season.

The interactive guide is part of a year round series by Brand Dubai that promotes innovative ideas and creative community initiatives, while also supporting local projects and talented individuals across a range of creative fields.

The guide reflects Brand Dubai’s commitment to using creative initiatives to enhance quality of life and strengthen community connection, through ideas that celebrate social and religious occasions in a modern and innovative way that reflects Dubai’s creative spirit.