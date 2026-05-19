Dubai Media Council hosts Media retreat to shape next phase of industry growth

DUBAI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai signalled its vision to shape a new future for its media industry as the Dubai Media Council hosted the Dubai Media Retreat, bringing together some of the leading players across advertising and marketing, film, gaming and digital media to chart the next phase of growth.

The retreat provided a platform for more than 100 senior industry leaders, whose companies collectively represent an estimated $13 billion in local economic activity, to exchange ideas, identify emerging opportunities, and help shape the future direction of Dubai’s media ecosystem. Leading companies represented at the event included Amazon, Yango, Twitch, Xsolla, Action Films, Boom Town, Epic Films, and Blink Studios.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we have always recognised the media sector as a strategic pillar of Dubai’s development and a vital partner in shaping the future. Today, as global media undergoes a profound transformation, our priority is to ensure Dubai remains at the forefront of this evolution by building one of the world’s most dynamic and globally competitive media ecosystems.

“Our aim is to build one of the world’s most future-ready media industries, powered by innovation, talent, and strong partnerships between the public and private sectors. This strategic focus is reflected in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the contribution of the media industry to Dubai’s GDP by creating an environment that empowers talent, attracts investment, accelerates innovation, and enables creative talent to thrive. Achieving this vision requires strong collaboration between the public and private sectors, continuous dialogue between industry stakeholders, and the ability to adapt to emerging global shifts and opportunities.

The event forms part of the Dubai Media Council’s ongoing efforts to deepen engagement with the private sector, strengthen industry partnerships, and support the continued evolution of Dubai’s media ecosystem.

Designed as an interactive dialogue, the retreat featured moderated roundtable discussions structured around sector-specific themes. Participants were divided into dedicated discussion tables covering advertising and marketing, film and production, gaming and digital media, with each group exploring current industry challenges, identifying gaps, and proposing practical recommendations to support sustainable growth. Discussions focused on a range of priority areas, including infrastructure, talent development, regulation, investment, innovation, and mechanisms to better support media companies during periods of global challenges. Discussions also highlighted the importance of developing the next generation of media talent by creating stronger pathways for them to grow and thrive in Dubai.

Under H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed’s directives, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, announced a major new initiative to support the industry. Addressing stakeholders, she said: “Before the end of this year, we will introduce a new platform for the media sector, where services, approvals, and processes will be integrated into a single, seamless system designed to make it easier, faster, and more efficient for you to operate and grow in Dubai.”

“Dubai’s media sector has always been built on partnership, vision, and a shared belief in the power of storytelling. From the earliest vision for Dubai Media City to the diverse and dynamic ecosystem we see today, the goal has always been to create an environment where creativity can thrive, talent can grow, and ideas can travel from Dubai to the world. What makes this community special is not only its success, but also its sense of responsibility and willingness to contribute during challenging times. As we continue to strengthen this sector, we remain focused on creating an environment that enables creativity to move faster, supports growth, and opens new opportunities for the next generation of media companies and storytellers,” she added.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The retreat created space for constructive conversations about the opportunities and challenges reshaping the media industry today. Across every sector, from digital media and gaming to film and advertising, the ability to share ideas openly, and think collaboratively has become increasingly important. What emerged from these discussions was a strong sense that resilience is built through close cooperation. Sustained engagement with industry stakeholders helps ensure that future initiatives remain grounded in the realities of the sector while also creating room for fresh innovation, investment, and new possibilities.”

The ideas and recommendations generated through the retreat will be consolidated into a strategic report that will be released soon. The comprehensive report will inform the Dubai Media Council’s future initiatives and policy development. Relevant proposals identified during the discussions will also be evaluated for implementation in collaboration with industry stakeholders as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the sector’s resilience, competitiveness, and long-term growth.

The retreat forms part of a broader programme of initiatives and industry engagement platforms being developed by the Dubai Media Council to strengthen collaboration with stakeholders and reinforce the emirate’s position among the world’s leading media hubs.