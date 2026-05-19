ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026 sees 19% growth with 253 firms from 37 countries participating

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026 is witnessing strong international participation and a notable global presence, underlining its growing stature as a specialised international platform for national security and risk prevention, according to Saeed bin Khadem Al Mansoori, Advisor for Military and Defence Exhibitions at ADNEC Group.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Mansoori said the ninth edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026) has brought together 253 companies from around the world, with international firms accounting for 40 percent of exhibitors and representing 37 countries.

He noted that the current edition has also welcomed participation from nine new countries, reflecting the exhibition’s expanding global reach and rising international profile within the security and risk management sector.

Al Mansoori said ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026 provides a global platform that brings together decision-makers, specialists, national and international companies, as well as visitors seeking to explore the latest technologies and solutions in this vital field.

He added that ADNEC Group has adopted an integrated strategy aimed at attracting more international companies through continuous promotion of the exhibition and strengthening its global presence.

The exhibition has recorded a 19 percent increase in the number of participating companies, while the total exhibition space expanded from 25,000 square metres to 28,000 square metres.

Al Mansoori also highlighted the strong participation of small and medium-sized enterprises, which represent 20 percent of the total exhibitors, including start-ups and medium-sized firms. He affirmed ADNEC Group’s commitment to supporting these companies and enabling them to showcase their products, systems and advanced technologies.

He stressed that the exhibition continues to achieve sustained growth and strengthen its international standing, consolidating its position as one of the region’s leading specialised exhibitions in national security and risk prevention.