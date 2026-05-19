UAE, Serbia discuss enhancing cooperation in women’s empowerment

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Tatjana Macura, Serbia’s Minister without Portfolio responsible for Gender Equality, Prevention of Violence against Women, and the Economic and Political Empowerment of Women, met with Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union (GWU), at the Union’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi to discuss prospects for enhancing cooperation in women’s empowerment and protection.

The visit aimed to foster closer collaboration, exchange expertise and explore new avenues of partnership in initiatives supporting the advancement and protection of women.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed future cooperation plans between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Serbia in women’s affairs and discussed the possibility of launching joint development projects across various sectors supporting women’s economic and social empowerment.

The discussions also focused on exchanging best practices and policies aimed at strengthening women’s role as active contributors to sustainable development at both local and international levels.

The meeting highlighted the exceptional achievements of Emirati women, realised under the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The Serbian minister and the accompanying delegation were also briefed on the Union’s strategic initiatives aimed at reinforcing women’s leadership and enhancing their capabilities across vital sectors.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Serbian minister toured Al Jawhara Hall, where she was introduced to the international honours and awards received by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in recognition of her humanitarian contributions and continued support for women globally.

The tour also included the permanent exhibition of traditional handicrafts and the heritage tent, showcasing the UAE’s cultural identity, authentic heritage and efforts to preserve them.