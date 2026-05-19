Sharjah Police showcase AI-driven security innovations at ISNR 2026

SHARJAH, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police highlighted their advanced security and artificial intelligence capabilities during their participation in the Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit and ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026.

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, stressed during a panel discussion that effective security requires strong cooperation between institutions and the community, supported by public awareness and shared responsibility.

He said the UAE’s leadership and proactive security approach have helped strengthen public safety and quality of life, reinforcing the country’s position as a global model for security and stability.

Sharjah Police also showcased a range of innovative technologies and smart security systems, including cybersecurity and digital case management laboratories, AI-powered traffic safety systems, operational drones, advanced radar technologies and rapid-response emergency vehicles, all developed through the force’s innovation programmes.