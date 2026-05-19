NCEMA, MoHAP reaffirm readiness of UAE health surveillance, response systems to monitor Ebola developments

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) have affirmed the UAE’s preparedness to respond to any health developments or emerging situations, including those related to Ebola, stressing that the country’s national surveillance and response system is subject to continuous evaluation and review in line with international standards and best practices.

The discussions took place during a meeting chaired by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, under the oversight of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, bringing together relevant entities and strategic partners.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments related to Ebola, alongside the UAE’s approved national health surveillance and response systems, the precautionary measures currently in place, and coordination and integration mechanisms with relevant entities at the local, national, and international levels.

NCEMA and MoHAP reaffirmed the continued implementation of precautionary monitoring measures as part of the UAE’s proactive approach to strengthening public health preparedness and communicable disease response systems, while ensuring healthcare facilities and medical teams remain fully prepared to respond efficiently and effectively to various health situations when required.

They also stressed the importance of relying on official sources for information and refraining from circulating or publishing inaccurate information, reaffirming the UAE’s longstanding commitment to safeguarding public health and strengthening community health awareness.