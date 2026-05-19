Alpha Support showcases advanced armoured vehicle protection solutions at ISNR 2026

ABU DHABI,19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Alpha Support General Trading showcased advanced protection technologies and innovative solutions for armoured and military vehicles during its participation in ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026.

Abdul Wahed Jinkarai, Business Development Manager, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company provides high-specification wheels and rims for strategic vehicle models, including the LC300 and LC79, alongside advanced “Run Flat” tyre systems that enable vehicles to continue operating for up to 100 kilometres after sustaining direct gunfire damage.

He added that the company also offers turret ring systems and specialised integrated lighting solutions designed exclusively for armoured vehicles, noting growing international demand for such technologies.

Jinkarai said the company plans to expand its portfolio by introducing advanced bullet-resistant glass solutions as part of its strategy to develop an integrated vehicle protection system.

He noted that all products are engineered and designed in the UAE, while manufacturing operations are carried out at the company’s facilities in India and Taiwan in line with international engineering and quality standards.