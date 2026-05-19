UN condemns attack on largest mosque in San Diego

NEW YORK, 19th May, 2026 (WAM) -- A senior UN official has expressed deep shock at a horrific attack targeting the largest mosque in San Diego, California, which resulted in the loss of three lives, including a security guard.

The High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations and UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, Miguel Ángel Moratinos, emphasised in a press statement today that this heinous crime represents a painful tragedy, particularly as it occurred at the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah, one of Islam's holiest periods leading to Eid al-Adha, which embodies deep faith, reflection, and unity among Muslims.

He stressed that attacks targeting places of worship and worshippers have no place in society, reaffirming that places of worship must remain spaces of peace and refuge, and must be protected and safeguarded for all worshippers.

The UN official expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and full solidarity with the Muslim community, underscoring that when any community is targeted because of its faith, identity, or beliefs, it undermines social cohesion and strikes at the very foundation of shared humanity.

He called for fostering the values of tolerance, coexistence, and mutual respect, and for confronting all forms of hatred, extremism, and religious discrimination.