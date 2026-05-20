SAVW announces 2nd ‘Sustainable Volunteering’ winners

SHARJAH, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work (SAVW) announced the winners of the second edition of the "Sustainable Volunteering" competition, which targets public and private schools and kindergartens across the United Arab Emirates. This initiative is part of the award's ongoing efforts to instill a culture of volunteerism in younger generations and promote the values of giving and social responsibility within the educational environment.

The competition reflects the award's focus on sustainable volunteering and its role in supporting innovative volunteer initiatives and practices with a lasting social impact. This contributes to cultivating the concepts of volunteering among students, strengthening national identity, and reinforcing the principles of sustainable community development. It also highlights inspiring educational models and high-quality projects led by students and educators across the various emirates of the UAE.

The second edition of the competition saw wide participation from educational institutions and kindergartens. Participating entities competed within three main categories: government schools, private schools, and kindergartens. Entries were evaluated according to criteria that focused on innovation, sustainability, community impact, and the extent of student involvement in implementing volunteer initiatives.

The results of the second edition of the "Sustainable Volunteering" competition saw several distinguished educational institutions win across three main categories: government schools, private schools, and kindergartens. In the government schools category, Dibba Al Fujairah School (Cycle 3 - Girls) and Rabia Al Adawiya School (Cycle 1) shared first place. Asma Bint Al Nu'man School (Cycle 3 - Girls) came in second, and Zayed Educational Complex - Saih Al Qusaidat took third place.

In the private schools category, Al Watan School for Educational Partnerships won first place, followed by Sharjah International Private School in second place, and the American Private School Kalba in third. In the kindergarten category, Nad Al Hamar Kindergarten won first place, Al Rafia Kindergarten second place, and Al Ikhlas Kindergarten third place, in recognition of their sustainable volunteer initiatives and their outstanding community impact.

In this context, Suad Al Shamsi, Executive Director of SAVW, emphasised the active participation of various entities working to develop and improve the child-friendly environment. A total of 99 projects were submitted, presented by 48 private schools and 51 government schools. This reflects the importance of integration and interaction between educational institutions and the award in promoting a culture of sustainable volunteer work.

Al Shamsi explained that the competition is a continuation of the award's approach to instilling volunteer values in children and youth, in line with the Emirate of Sharjah's vision of building a generation aware of the values of giving and humanitarian work. She noted that the second edition reflects the growing interest of educational institutions in adopting sustainable volunteer initiatives that contribute to serving the community and fostering a spirit of positive participation among students.

Al Shamsi added that the award, through these initiatives, is keen to strengthen partnerships with educational institutions and entities concerned with childhood, in order to support the building of a school environment that encourages volunteer work. She praised the participating projects and initiatives, which embodied the concepts of sustainability and social responsibility in a practical and creative way, stressing that the award will continue to develop its programs and initiatives aimed at spreading the culture of sustainable volunteering and enhancing its positive impact on society.