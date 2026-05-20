SCC to discuss Draft Law regulating Correctional Institution

SHARJAH, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its work for the third ordinary session of the eleventh legislative term, Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold its seventeenth session on Thursday morning, at its headquarters in Sharjah, chaired by Halima Al Owais, Chairperson of the Council.

Following the approval of the minutes of the sixteenth session, the agenda includes discussing a draft law concerning the regulation of the Punishment and Correctional Institution in Sharjah for the year 2026.

The session will be attended by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah, along with their accompanying delegations from the department and the Sharjah Police.