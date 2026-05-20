NCM forecasts fair, dusty weather until May 24

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast generally fair weather across the UAE from Wednesday until 24th May, with dusty conditions at times and active winds causing blowing dust and sand. Sea conditions are expected to vary between rough and slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The NCM said in a statement that Wednesday’s weather will be fair in general and dusty at times during daytime, with a slight increase in temperatures. Winds will be light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be moderate in the morning, becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate becoming rough by evening in the Oman Sea.

Thursday’s weather will be fair in general, with temperatures tending to decrease slightly. Winds will be light to moderate Northwesterly to Southeasterly, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

On Friday, the weather will be fair in general and dusty at times during daytime, with a slight increase in temperatures. Winds will be light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly, freshening at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Saturday will see fair weather in general and dusty conditions at times, with temperatures tending to decrease. Winds will be light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

On Sunday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing eastward. Winds will be light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly, freshening at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be rough by morning westward, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.