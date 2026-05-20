'Sharjah Women Sports' wins nine medals in shooting championship

SHARJAH, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Women Sports Club delivered an impressive performance at the Talent Shooting Championship, held at Sharjah Sports Club, with the participation of 140 male and female shooters aged between 12 and 16 years.

The competition featured 10-metre air rifle and air pistol events for both advanced and beginner categories.

The club’s athletes secured a total of nine medals, including three gold, two silver and four bronze medals, highlighting the shooters’ technical progress and strong presence on the podium, particularly in the air rifle competitions.

In the women’s advanced 10-metre air pistol event, contested over 60 shots, Reem Al Ketbi claimed the gold medal, while her teammate Shamma Abbas secured bronze.

In the beginners’ 10-metre air pistol category, Ghayah Al Mazmi won silver, while Maryam Al Junaibi earned bronze.

The second day of the championship witnessed exceptional performances from Sharjah Women’s Sports Club shooters in the advanced 10-metre air rifle event, where they swept all top three positions.

Tabarak Al Janabi won the gold medal, followed by Malak Al Bashar with silver, while Khawla Al Raisi secured bronze.

In the beginners’ 10-metre air rifle category, the club continued its strong showing as Arwa Al Junaibi claimed gold and Nora Saud Abbas took bronze.