International Charity Organisation distributes food parcels, shopping vouchers worth AED3 million

AJMAN, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Charity Organisation has distributed food parcels and shopping vouchers to underprivileged families across the UAE, with a total value of AED3 million, to strengthen social solidarity and bring joy to beneficiary families ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The organisation said the initiative is an extension of its annual humanitarian and development programmes implemented in the UAE, aimed at supporting underprivileged families and meeting their basic needs, helping ease living burdens and reinforcing the values of compassion and cooperation within society.

Dr. Khaled Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the organisation, stressed that projects implemented within the UAE remain a central priority for the organisation thanks to their positive impact on social solidarity and the promotion of charitable values.

Al Khaja added that the organisation operates in accordance with organised field plans to ensure aid reaches the largest possible segment of beneficiaries, in coordination with the relevant authorities and supporting partners.