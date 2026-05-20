India-UAE CEPA drives 37% trade growth in four years

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Senior business leaders, policymakers, trade experts, investors and industry stakeholders gathered in Dubai to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the landmark India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), reaffirming the rapidly expanding strategic and economic partnership between the two countries.

Organised by the Indian Business and Professional Council Dubai (IBPC Dubai), the event brought together representatives from government entities, diplomatic missions, trade councils, family offices, sovereign investment groups and the wider business community to discuss the next phase of India-UAE economic collaboration and strategic growth.

The event focused on CEPA’s transformational impact since its implementation in 2022 and explored emerging opportunities across pharmaceuticals, digital commerce, logistics, manufacturing, fintech, healthcare, aviation, innovation and cross-border investments.

Opening the session, Secretary-General of IBPC Dubai Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi highlighted the significant progress achieved under CEPA, noting that bilateral trade has recorded overall growth of 37 percent since the agreement came into force.

He stated that UAE exports to India have increased by 41 percent, while Indian exports to the UAE have risen by 30 percent, underscoring the agreement’s role as a major catalyst for non-oil trade growth and economic integration.

Dr. Chaturvedi also underlined the continued momentum toward the long-term bilateral trade revised target of US$200 billion and highlighted CEPA’s growing role in strengthening investor confidence and facilitating cross-border business expansion.

Among India’s fastest-growing export categories to the UAE are pearls, precious metals and jewellery, electrical machinery and equipment, mineral fuels and oils, and aircraft parts, which have recorded exceptional growth since the agreement’s implementation.

Industry discussions emphasised strategic sectors aligned with the UAE’s D33 economic agenda, including infrastructure, clean energy, digital economy, fintech, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agri-tech and aviation.

Ahmed Aljneibi, Director at the UAE-India CEPA Council, said that the India-UAE partnership is evolving beyond trade facilitation toward deeper economic integration driven by innovation, startups, entrepreneurship and talent mobility. Acknowledging IBPC Dubai’s longstanding contribution to bilateral business relations, he described the organisation as a “human bridge builder” between both economies even before CEPA was formalised.

Discussions also covered CEPA 4.0 priorities, regulatory frameworks, investment facilitation, and opportunities to deepen industry collaboration. Participants highlighted the agreement’s positive impact on market access, supply chain resilience, investment flows, and overall business confidence.