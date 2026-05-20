FIA report highlights major achievements in sustainability, diversity, inclusion

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has published its 2025 Sustainability and Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) report, highlighting major achievements in shaping the future of motorsport and mobility for its diverse global community.

The FIA, the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, continued to drive progress at the intersection of innovation, inclusion, and access through 2025.

In environmental sustainability, it strengthened frameworks and tools to support Member Clubs, championships and events in managing their impact, while also taking steps to accelerate its own decarbonisation strategy.

Mohammed ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said, “Our diversity is our strength. Looking ahead, our direction is clear. We will continue to innovate, strengthen frameworks, and raise standards. Together, we are shaping a future in which motorsport and mobility are not only more sustainable, but more inclusive, accessible, and truly reflective of the diverse global community we serve.”

The report said the FIA’s Environmental Accreditation Programme expanded to more than 260 accredited organisations in 2025, marking a 37 percent increase year-on-year, including 70 new accreditations, 33 renewals and nine upgrades.

The FIA also increased sustainability grants by 24 percent to €340,000, supporting projects focused on emissions reduction, biodiversity, mobility access and education.

Among the key developments, the federation approved the first technical and safety regulations for liquid hydrogen-powered vehicles, which it described as a major step toward lower-carbon competition.

More than 1,000 participants also took part in the FIA Sustainable Innovation Series during the year, according to the report.

The FIA launched its first sustainability survey for member clubs in 2025 to assess priorities and challenges across regions. The report said member organisations broadly agreed that motorsport and mobility bodies should play a leading role in climate action and sustainable development.

On its own operations, the FIA maintained its commitment to reducing absolute emissions by 2030, although total emissions rose 16 percent year-on-year amid increased staffing levels and the opening of a new London office.

The report said logistics-related emissions fell 2 percent, supported by the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil-powered DHL trucks across the European racing calendar, while the overall impact of logistics emissions declined 22 percent through increased investment in sustainable aviation fuel.

While important progress has been made in several areas under the FIA’s direct influence, there were substantive increases elsewhere in the footprint, especially in business travel for staff and visitors attending conferences, regional meetings, and general assemblies.

The rise in the footprint does not mean progress has stopped, but reinforces the need for a more targeted response and strategy. It highlights the necessity to drive lower-carbon choices across motor sport and mobility, by encouraging better decisions on logistics, travel, events, procurement, and collaboration across the ecosystem.

In diversity and inclusion, the FIA said the inaugural Karting Arrive & Drive World Cup brought together more than 100 competitors from 50 countries, including a record 15 female drivers.

Women accounted for 31 percent of FIA staff in 2025, with nearly half of female employees holding senior positions, the report said.