'Prometheus Medical' showcases emergency response, evacuation solutions at ISNR 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Prometheus Medical International, a subsidiary of Response Plus Medical, showcased its latest immersive medical and security training solutions at the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026), alongside its integrated global protection and medical support service, “Prometheus Protect”.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Steven Wines, Chief Executive Officer of Prometheus Medical International, said that the Prometheus Protect service was designed specifically for Emirati citizens travelling abroad, in line with the UAE’s expanding global presence.

He said the service provides users with around-the-clock medical and security support, including direct access to emergency medicine consultants for urgent medical advice and case management.

The platform also coordinates medical evacuation capabilities through the company’s Challenger 605 aircraft based in Abu Dhabi, which can carry out emergency response and evacuation missions worldwide, Wines said.

He added that the system includes integrated security support, including secure evacuation operations, deployment of field security teams when required, and real-time risk and threat updates through a smart mobile application linked directly to the company’s global medical and security operations centre.

Prometheus Medical also showcased advanced immersive training programmes tailored for UAE police and armed forces personnel.

Among the technologies on display was the “SimBody” training device, designed to deliver highly realistic field training scenarios aimed at improving emergency response capabilities and operational readiness.

Wines described SimBody as an advanced human simulation mannequin replicating the weight and anatomy of real people, with models representing men, women, children and infants from different ethnic backgrounds.

The system is designed for training in environments where the use of live role players is not possible, particularly in hazardous or remote conditions, he said.