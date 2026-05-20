Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from 'Department of Government Enablement', reviews achievements, latest updates of Mawaheb Talent Hub in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), led by Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the department.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed reviewed the key achievements and latest updates of DGE’s Mawaheb Talent Hub in the Al Ain Region, including its efforts to qualify and empower national talent and enhance its presence and participation in the labour market by expanding employment opportunities offered through its partnerships across the region.

During the meeting, he reviewed progress achieved since the Empowering National Talents in Al Ain forum, held in October 2025, where a commitment was reaffirmed to continue qualifying and empowering UAE nationals and providing employment opportunities aligned with their qualifications, capabilities and aspirations. This commitment aims to enhance inclusivity in employment opportunities, address labour market needs and support the ambitions of Emirati youth in the Al Ain Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed also reviewed the key development stages of the main employment and talent empowerment programmes, reinforcing an integrated approach aimed at supporting national talents and preparing them for future employment opportunities.

He praised the efforts undertaken by the DGE and Mawaheb Talent Hub in these areas, affirming the importance of continuing to implement plans, programmes and initiatives aimed at developing and refining the skills of citizens in the Al Ain Region, enabling them to engage in the labour market and meet its evolving demands.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that Emiratisation constitutes a strategic priority within the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, given its pivotal role in strengthening the presence of national talent in the labour market across public and private sectors, and enabling it to meet evolving market demands, thereby supporting the development of a knowledge- and innovation-based national economy.

During the meeting, he further highlighted that priorities for qualifying and empowering citizens should focus on developing the skills and capabilities required by the labour market, particularly in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital solutions and innovation. This aligns with rapid transformations across various sectors, enhances the future readiness of national talent, and reinforces the UAE’s competitiveness regionally and globally across all vital sectors.

As part of efforts to expand outreach and strengthen community engagement, the delegation explained that 14 open days had been organised across the Al Ain Region, featuring various activities in multiple areas, including Al Shiwayb and Al Qua’a, further strengthening communication channels with national talent and facilitating recruitment across targeted sectors.

Mawaheb Talent Hub continues its efforts to expand the scope of its plans and initiatives, with preparations currently underway for the second Empowering National Talents in Al Ain forum, scheduled to take place during the final quarter of this year, in support of national efforts to empower citizens in Al Ain Region and meet their career aspirations.

The 2025 edition of the Empowering National Talents in Al Ain forum marked a significant step in enhancing the presence of national talent in the labour market with the signing of 17 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between DGE, represented by Mawaheb Talent Hub, and several government, semi-government and private sector entities.

The MoUs aimed to provide employment opportunities for citizens in vital sectors, including banking, finance, education, emerging technologies and customer service, in addition to implementing specialised training and qualification programmes in support of sustainable employment, strengthening public-private sector partnerships across the Al Ain Region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and several officials from DGE and Mawaheb Talent Hub.