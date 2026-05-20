Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution establishing Commercial Mediation Centre at Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in his capacity as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, has issued Resolution No. 28 of 2026 establishing a mediation centre at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a move aimed at advancing the commercial dispute resolution framework and supporting the emirate’s business and financial sectors.

Under the resolution, a specialised Commercial Mediation Centre will be established under the financial and administrative umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while operating under the supervision and oversight of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The centre will be headquartered at the chamber’s premises, with the possibility of opening additional branches across the emirate to expand access to its services.

The newly established centre aims to achieve several key objectives, most notably managing mediation proceedings between disputing parties through a comprehensive and advanced institutional framework designed to resolve disputes in the most amicable and cost-effective manner.

It also seeks to encourage the use of mediation as a faster avenue for resolving disputes, strengthen the principles of governance, integrity and fairness in dispute resolution procedures through flexible and neutral mechanisms, and promote a culture of mediation at local, regional and international levels.

The resolution grants the centre broad authority to settle disputes arising between parties through court-referred mediation, consensual mediation and other alternative dispute resolution mechanisms before the centre. It will also provide amicable mediation services for local and international commercial disputes in accordance with applicable laws, the centre’s regulations, and any procedures agreed upon by the parties.

The resolution further stipulates that settlement agreements reached through the centre will be ratified by the supervising judge to acquire the force of an executory instrument, allowing them to be enforced directly in accordance with the UAE Federal Civil Procedures Law.