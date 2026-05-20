International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference to take place on June 3

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Committee of the International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference has announced the completion of the official agenda for the 3rd edition of the conference, set to take place from 3rd to 5th June 2026 at Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi under the theme, “The Impact of New Media and AI on Family and Community.”

The conference is hosted by Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies and the Abrahamic Family House, in collaboration with Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities as Knowledge Partner, and supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau as Destination Partner, with the participation of leading intellectual, academic, diplomatic, and media figures from around the world.

The committee also confirmed that the conference will host more than 206 speakers, including decision-makers, academics, media leaders, and representatives of international institutions from 120 countries worldwide, alongside more than 4,500 participants. This reflects the conference’s growing international standing as a global platform for cultural and intellectual dialogue and for advancing mutual understanding among societies.

The official agenda, spanning three days, includes keynote speeches and specialised panel discussions focused on media, artificial intelligence and intercultural dialogue, featuring prominent international figures.

The conference also represents an extension of the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s longstanding approach to promoting human values and cultural openness, while reinforcing their position as a global hub for intellectual and cultural dialogue.

Through its initiatives and institutions, the UAE has successfully presented a leading model in managing cultural diversity and transforming it into a source of strength that supports human understanding and cultural rapprochement.

Dr. Seppe Verheyen, Interfaith Institute Department Director at Abrahamic Family House, stated, “The Abrahamic Family House was built on the conviction that understanding begins with listening. Today, as artificial intelligence and new media reshape how we speak, connect and raise our children, that conviction matters more than ever.

"We welcome this conference as a vital space where faith, culture and technology can meet in thoughtful conversation, helping us protect and strengthen what unites us as human beings.”

For his part, Dr. Firas Habbal, President of Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, said, “The real danger does not lie in artificial intelligence itself, but in societies gradually becoming accustomed to having their choices, interests and even emotions directed by algorithms. We are facing an unprecedented transformation in the way human awareness is shaped, which places a collective responsibility on all of us to create a balance that protects humanity, family values and social cohesion amid this massive digital acceleration.”

The timing of this edition carries significant importance, as global challenges increasingly intersect with the urgent need to rebuild bridges of trust and understanding among societies. In this regard, the 3rd International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference 2026 represents an open invitation to the world to participate in shaping a future founded on mutual respect and shared understanding, at a time when the world is in greater need of wisdom and balanced dialogue.

The Higher Committee of the conference also invites government entities, private sector institutions and academic organisations to attend the conference’s activities, panel discussions and specialised workshops, contributing to the advancement of intercultural dialogue and the exchange of expertise and diverse cultural perspectives.