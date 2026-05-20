FNC, European Parliament call for stronger action against extremism, hate speech

STRASBOURG, France, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), has met Tomáš Zdechovský, Member of the European Parliament for Czech Republic and Member of the Special Committee on the European Democracy Shield, to discuss parliamentary cooperation and joint efforts to combat extremism and hate speech.

The meeting took place at the European Parliament headquarters in Strasbourg and was attended by Sara Mohamed Falaknaz, FNC member, and Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union.

The discussions focused on strengthening parliamentary relations between the FNC and the European Parliament, as well as exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including countering extremist ideologies, hate speech and disinformation campaigns.

The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing international cooperation to confront extremist groups and organisations promoting radical ideologies and exploiting religion for political agendas and cross-border alliances.

They said such groups posed a direct threat to international peace and security through efforts to spread violence, influence young people and undermine development, stability and energy security.

Al Nuaimi said the UAE had, since its founding, adopted an approach based on tolerance, coexistence and respect for cultural and religious diversity, reflecting its belief that dialogue and mutual understanding were essential to achieving security, stability and sustainable development.

He said the UAE continued to intensify efforts to combat extremist ideology, armed groups and terrorist organisations seeking to destabilise societies and spread chaos for political and ideological purposes.

Al Nuaimi also stressed the importance of international cooperation in promoting moderation, dialogue and coexistence, while protecting young people from hate speech and extremism.

The talks also addressed the need to strengthen parliamentary and international cooperation to counter foreign interference, digital disinformation and incitement campaigns through coordinated initiatives, exchange of expertise and support for measures protecting democratic institutions and social stability.

Zdechovský praised the UAE’s role in supporting regional and international stability and its efforts to promote moderation, tolerance and international cooperation in addressing shared challenges.