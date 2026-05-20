Hoor Al Qasimi establishes Sharjah Design Council

SHARJAH, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ), has issued an administrative decision establishing the “Sharjah Design Council,” to be followed by the launch and establishment of “Sharjah Design Days,” as a specialised platform bringing together designers, creatives, and specialists from around the world to work on developing the design ecosystem and strengthening its presence regionally and globally.

The decision comes in line with the vision of SCQ in supporting creative industries through attracting talents, brands, and modern practices in the field of design.

According to the decision, the Sharjah Design Council aims to develop the design ecosystem in the emirate through specialised initiatives and programmes that contribute to building a sustainable creative environment, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading regional hub in the field of design, and establishing and strengthening regional and international partnerships in design-related fields.

The council will also work to provide educational and training platforms that support emerging and professional designers while enhancing innovation and creative production in this sector.

As part of its responsibilities, the council will formulate and develop strategies and policies related to the design sector; oversee the implementation of programmes and initiatives, organise specialised exhibitions, showcases, and events, and launch economically and environmentally sustainable initiatives in the field of prototype design and manufacturing, further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for cultural industries.