UAE under Mohamed bin Zayed’s leadership prioritises human health, dignity: Fatima bint Mubarak

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), praised the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to adopt a national healthcare system that guarantees comprehensive medical care and health services for all citizens.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima, in statements on the occasion, affirmed that these directives embody the humanitarian and civilisational approach adopted by the wise leadership and its commitment to providing the highest standards of healthcare for citizens, enhancing quality of life, and consolidating the status of human beings as the cornerstone of development and the foundation of its sustainability.

She said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to consolidate an advanced development model that places human health, dignity, and health security among the top national priorities through building an integrated healthcare system based on efficiency, innovation, and sustainability in line with the best international standards.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak added that providing advanced and comprehensive healthcare services to citizens reflects a firmly established future vision aimed at strengthening family and community stability, supporting the nation’s comprehensive development journey, and ensuring a healthier and higher-quality future for coming generations.

Her Highness stressed that the UAE is steadily moving towards developing a healthcare sector that is more prepared, resilient, and sustainable, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership and its continuous commitment to investing in people and enhancing their well-being at all stages of life.