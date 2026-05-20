Axione Development to build advanced cold chain infrastructure at Abu Dhabi Food Hub

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Food Hub, AD Ports Group’s integrated food trade and logistics hub, has signed an agreement with Axione Development for the development of advanced cold chain infrastructure in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, Axione Development will develop a dedicated cold chain facility on a 37,000 sqm plot under a 50-year land lease agreement to support the broader ecosystem of traders and businesses that will operate within Abu Dhabi Food Hub’s integrated marketplace.

Designed as enabling infrastructure for the wider market, the facility will strengthen critical cold chain capabilities serving wholesale trade, distribution and value-added food supply activities.

Abdulla Al Hameli, Chief Executive Officer of Economic Cities and Free Zones at AD Ports Group, said food security remained a national priority for the UAE and a key pillar of sustainable economic development.

He said partnerships such as the agreement with Axione Development supported the UAE’s long-term goals through investment in infrastructure, diversified trade corridors and public-private sector cooperation.

"Within this wider vision, Abu Dhabi Food Hub represents how national priorities can be translated into practical market infrastructure that supports the efficient movement, storage, and trade of food products. We are pleased to see the project continue to progress through partnerships such as this, reinforcing its role in becoming a central food trade gateway for the UAE and the wider region," he added.

The agreement reflects continued momentum in the development of Abu Dhabi Food Hub’s next-generation wholesale market ecosystem, which brings together wholesale trade, logistics, warehousing, distribution and digital enablement within a single integrated platform designed to enhance the efficiency and resilience of regional food supply chains.

The development of advanced cold chain infrastructure forms a key component of the Abu Dhabi Food Hub’s broader proposition to support the UAE’s long-term food security ambitions through modern, future-ready trade and supply chain infrastructure.

The agreement also signals expanding customer and investor interest in Abu Dhabi Food Hub as construction progresses, and the project advances toward operational readiness by Q4 2026.

Jens Michel, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Food Hub, said, “Our objective is to build an ecosystem where traders and supply chain partners can operate with greater efficiency, reliability, and access to modern infrastructure. This agreement with Axione Development marks an important client milestone for Abu Dhabi Food Hub and reinforces the market demand for purpose-built facilities that support the evolving needs of regional and global food trade.”

Mikhail Zarkhi, Managing Partner of Axione Development, said the agreement marked an important milestone and reflected growing demand for specialised infrastructure supporting regional and global food trade.

“Through this project, we aim to support food trade with efficient and reliable infrastructure capabilities that enable business growth, strengthen supply continuity, and contribute to a more resilient food ecosystem," he added.

Daniel Ilizarov, Managing Partner of Axione Development, said, “This project represents a strategic step in expanding institutional-grade infrastructure within the UAE. We see Abu Dhabi Food Hub as a unique platform combining trade, logistics, and regulatory efficiency, which creates a compelling environment for long-term capital deployment. Our objective is to deliver scalable, high-performance assets that align with global standards and support the continued growth of regional food supply chains.”

Strategically located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in KEZAD, Abu Dhabi Food Hub is set to become a central gateway for food trade, connecting global supply with regional demand through modern infrastructure, efficient logistics, and a collaborative business environment.