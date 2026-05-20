Abu Dhabi Judicial Department sets Eid Al Adha video call schedule for inmates

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved the schedule for video calls between inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres and their families during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

This initiative aligns with the department's ongoing efforts to strengthen family ties and uphold humanitarian values by providing a rehabilitative environment that addresses the psychological and social needs of inmates.

The digital visitation sessions will take place from 26th to 29th May. Sessions for inmates are scheduled daily between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm, while a dedicated morning session on Friday has been allocated for female inmates from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The calls will be conducted through the “Nafidhaty” smart application, allowing inmates to communicate remotely with their families through dedicated centres equipped with digital communication technology.

Appointments can be booked through the Abu Dhabi Government services platform "TAMM" (tamm.abudhabi) or via the website (adpolice.gov.ae). Upon submitting a request, applicants will receive a text message confirming the appointment time and the designated centre for the video call.