ADAFSA begins production of 11th generation Emirati queen bees

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has begun production of the 11th generation of Emirati queen bees as part of efforts to support the beekeeping and honey production sector and reduce reliance on imported bee packages.

The initiative reflects the authority’s commitment to supporting the sustainability of Abu Dhabi’s agricultural sector and strengthening the national food‑security ecosystem.

The announcement coincides with World Bee Day, observed annually on 20th May under the theme “Bee together for people and the planet, a partnership that sustains us all”.

ADAFSA said it had successfully produced 10 consecutive generations of Emirati queen bees between 2015 and 2025, resulting in around 25,000 queen bees, including approximately 19,000 distributed to 613 beekeepers across the UAE.

The authority said production of the 11th generation began in March 2026, with around 1,500 queen bees produced so far and 850 distributed to 23 beekeepers. Production is ongoing, with a target of 2,000 queens during the March–May 2026, and 3,300 queens during the October–November 2026, bringing the total planned output to 5,300 Emirati queen bees during 2026.

The programme supports the sustainability of the UAE’s agricultural sector and food security strategy by providing locally adapted, high-performance queen bees that improve honey production and quality.

ADAFSA said the initiative also supports production of premium Emirati honey varieties linked to the country’s natural environments, including Samar, Sidr, Ghaf, mangrove (Qurm) Harmal and wild‑flower honey.

The authority is also developing the “Abu Dhabi Honey” initiative to strengthen the competitiveness of local honey through quality standards and support for beekeepers using efficient local bee strains.

As part of these efforts, ADAFSA organised the Al Wathba Honey Festival in December 2025, with participation from 42 beekeepers and specialised companies. The event featured eight competition categories and awarded prizes worth AED622,000.

Internationally, ADAFSA won three awards at the Paris International Honey Awards 2026, including gold awards for Sidr and Samar honey and a silver award for crystallised Ghaf honey. Emirati beekeepers participating in the competition won two platinum awards, 21 gold awards and six silver awards.

In cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, ADAFSA has also launched an initiative allocating regulated sites for beekeepers within government-owned forests and natural areas to support pollinator protection, biodiversity and sustainable honey production.

The authority said it continued to organise workshops, training courses and scientific seminars on beekeeping, honey production and pest control as part of broader efforts to develop a resilient and sustainable honey sector in the UAE.

The authority has delivered specialised workshops and scientific seminars on beekeeping and honey production, including guidance on competition requirements for the Al Wathba Honey Festival and discussions on the UAE’s hosting of the Apimondia Forum 2026 and the Apimondia Congress 2027.