UAE's first private veterinary teaching hospital to open in Ajman

AJMAN, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Court of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, today laid the foundation stone for the UAE’s first private veterinary teaching hospital and Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine at Thumbay Medicity in Ajman.

The project is the first of its kind in the country and marks a meaningful addition to the UAE’s animal healthcare and veterinary education landscape. It brings advanced clinical care for small and large animals together with a dedicated pathway to train veterinary professionals inside the country, addressing a long-standing need in the sector.

The development combines Thumbay Veterinary Hospital and Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine under one roof, offering full healthcare for pets such as dogs, cats and exotic animals, alongside large animals including horses and camels.

A later phase will add a teaching farm, giving students at Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine direct, hands-on training in production animal medicine, herd health and farm management.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, said, “When we founded Thumbay Group nearly three decades ago, the goal was simple and specific — to bring world-class healthcare and education into the UAE, so families would not have to look abroad for it.”

He added, “Today, we are extending that commitment to the animals that share our homes, our farms, and our heritage. Thumbay Veterinary Hospital will deliver medical care to the same standards as our human hospitals are known for. The college will give our students a local pathway into a profession the region urgently needs. The teaching farm will follow, completing a real learning environment that runs from the clinic to the field."

Professor Manda Venkataramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, said, “The strength of veterinary education lies in learning from real cases. By bringing the hospital, college and farm together in one place, we give every student a learning environment that stands alongside the best institutions in the world.”

He continued, “Our curriculum is built for direct clinical exposure from year one, with a clear focus on evidence-based practice and research that reflects the reality of this region — desert species, working animals, food-producing livestock, and the pets UAE families care so deeply about.”

Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine opens with its flagship Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programme, a full academic course built around intensive clinical training, evidence-based practice and research rooted in the regional environment. The curriculum prepares graduates to work across the field, from small animal practice and equine and large animal medicine to food-producing livestock, wildlife, and animal public health.

More short-term academic programmes and specialised courses are planned in the future. Admission details and programme information are available at gmu.ac.ae.