UAE Development Team’s Paula Blasi claims Durango-Durango victory

MADRID, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Fresh from her overall victory at La Vuelta Femenina, Paula Blasi claimed another impressive win at the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria. The 23-year-old Spanish rider took victory solo after a decisive late attack.

Blasi lined up alongside the young teammates of the UAE Development Team, who delivered a strong collective performance throughout the race. Alena Ivanchenko, Safiya Alsayegh, Celia Torres, Giada Silo and Magdalena Leis controlled the race brilliantly, also helping to bring back a three-rider breakaway that had built an advantage of over four minutes.

The 113-kilometre race, starting and finishing in Durango, was decided in the final section featuring three consecutive categorised climbs. Once the breakaway was caught, the pace increased significantly, and the main favourites came to the front.

On the final climb, Blasi was at the front with world champion Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-Oatly), Évita Muzic and Lauren Dickson (FDJ-SUEZ), Riejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek) and Alice Towers (EF Education-Oatly), while Ema Comte (Cofidis Women Team) was chasing just behind.

A crucial moment came after the final summit, when Vallieres crashed in a downhill corner while leading the front group. The incident also forced Dickson and Markus to slow down, while Blasi reacted quickly and skillfully avoided the crash, continuing at the front with Muzic and Towers.