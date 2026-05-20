Gordian Capital receives approval to establish branch at DIFC

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Global investor services group IQ-EQ on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary Gordian Capital (Gordian) has achieved regulatory approval to expand its institutional cross-border fund platform and fund solutions offering into Dubai from its new office at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The business has been granted a licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to offer a comprehensive suite of institutional fund services, within or from DIFC.

The services are managing a collective investment fund, advising on financial products, arranging custody, arranging deals in investments, and managing assets. It has also been granted an endorsement to its licence to use a fund platform.

This licence will serve experienced investment professionals who require institutional, regulated, physical and operational fund infrastructure, with the Gordian team handling the business and operational management of each fund, freeing clients to concentrate on investing.

Leveraging its broader expertise, the team also anticipates active involvement in fund structuring and in facilitating capital flows from the region into global opportunities.

With a dominant presence in Asia-Pacific (APAC), the news sees the firm expand its cross-jurisdictional capabilities for its predominantly international client base.

Gordian stands as APAC’s first and largest institutional cross-border fund platform and fund solutions provider, with offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Melbourne, and now Dubai.

The firm was acquired by IQ-EQ in July 2025, enabling the group to offer regulated market entry into APAC on top of its existing regulated fund platforms in France, Luxembourg, Ireland and the UK – as well as enhanced fund structuring and operational capabilities.

Expansion of this offering into the Middle East is a key part of IQ-EQ and Gordian’s strategic growth plans and the achievement of the DFSA licence further cements IQ-EQ’s position as the deepest and broadest provider of regulated market entry offerings in the industry, across APAC and EMEA.

Since 2005, Gordian has launched over 115 funds across both private and public strategies and currently manages US$22 billion. Its clients include global institutional asset managers, multi-strategy platforms, family offices, hedge funds and corporates across private equity, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, hedge and long-only strategies.

“When our clients go cross-border, regionally and or globally, it can have its challenges – in terms of speed to market and cost as well as meeting rigorous initial and ongoing operational and regulatory standards," said Mark Voumard, Gordian founder and now Managing Director and Head of Fund Platform and Solutions, Asia and Middle East at IQ-EQ.

Richard Surrency, IQ-EQ’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, said, “This is a significant milestone for IQ-EQ in the Middle East, not only building upon Gordian’s strong profile and expertise in APAC but also IQ-EQ’s established fund administration offering in the UAE and long-standing support for clients across the region. The UAE is widely recognised as a strong and increasingly mature market. We’re confident in its long-term resilience and it remains central to our Middle East growth plans – so I’m delighted to see this exciting new licence secured.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, stated, “Gordian’s strong track record in delivering regulated, cross-border fund solutions will add meaningful depth to DIFC’s funds and asset management ecosystem, supporting the growing needs of institutional managers, asset owners and investment professionals operating across the Middle East.”