‘Pledge and Commitment’ initiative reflects loyalty to UAE President: Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said the “Pledge and Commitment” initiative reflected sincere national loyalty and allegiance to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Speaking during the initiative’s launch at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre on Tuesday, Sheikh Nahyan said the initiative expressed appreciation for the President’s leadership and his role in strengthening national security, stability and social cohesion.

More than 4,800 intellectual, academic and community leaders from across the UAE participated in the launch event, which included citizens, residents, students, investors, academics, business leaders and representatives of various communities.

Sheikh Nahyan was the first to sign the initiative document, followed by 30 prominent figures, before participation was opened to attendees and later extended digitally through a QR code distributed on social media platforms.

He described President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as “a historic figure by every measure”, saying his leadership had strengthened the UAE’s international standing and reinforced its reputation for progress, stability and development.

Sheikh Nahyan said the initiative embodied the UAE’s values of peace, coexistence and collective national responsibility, while reflecting the unity of the country’s diverse social fabric.

Participants said the initiative offered citizens and residents an opportunity to express appreciation for the security, prosperity and stability enjoyed in the UAE under the country’s leadership.

The initiative is based on four pillars: promoting coexistence and unity, drawing inspiration from the President’s leadership values, strengthening civic responsibility and national identity, and expressing gratitude for the country’s stability and prosperity.

The organisers said participation would continue through institutional signings by companies, universities and organisations, as well as through a multilingual online platform and direct participation at community events.