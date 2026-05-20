Metrology fundamental pillar for building trust in policymaking

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Mehairi, Executive Director of the Emirates Metrology Institute and Chairman of the Metrology Council at the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries, said accurate and reliable measurements play a critical role in supporting informed policymaking and strengthening public confidence in government decisions.

Speaking on World Metrology Day, Al Mehairi said metrology provided the scientific foundation for strategic sectors including healthcare, environmental protection, industry, energy, international trade and digital transformation.

He said the effectiveness of policies depended largely on the accuracy of the data and measurements on which they are based.

Al Mehairi added that rapid technological and economic changes were increasing the importance of metrology in building sustainable, transparent and resilient systems capable of addressing future challenges.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the Emirates Metrology Institute and the Metrology Council at the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries to strengthening scientific and technical cooperation among Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states.

He said the institutions continued to support initiatives aimed at enhancing quality infrastructure and measurement systems to advance sustainable development, innovation and economic integration.

Al Mehairi stressed the growing need for stronger and more effective policies, adding that accurate measurements formed the basis for sustainable societies in the future.