Visa launches 'Agentic Ready' programme in UAE

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Visa, a global leader in digital payments, on Wednesday launched its global Agentic Ready programme in the UAE, supporting the local industry’s appetite for advancing AI-driven commerce.

This launch is part of a broader rollout of the Agentic Ready programme across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA).

Visa’s Agentic Ready programme is designed to help financial institutions prepare for the next phase of commerce, where AI agents can help consumers discover, select and complete purchases on their behalf, while maintaining the highest levels of trust, control, and protections that underpin the Visa network.

In its first phase, Visa Agentic Ready enables issuers to test and validate agent-initiated transactions in a controlled, production-grade environment, helping them prepare for broader adoption as demand grows.

Leading financial institutions in the UAE have already joined the programme, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Al Ansari Exchange, Emirates Islamic, Emirates NBD, Mashreq, Tabby, Wio, and Ziina – reflecting the strength of the UAE's dynamic payments ecosystem.

“In the UAE, we are seeing strong interest in how AI can enhance everyday commerce, alongside a clear focus on trust, security and real-world application,” said Fadi Moukkadem, Visa’s SVP and Group Country Manager for UAE, Kuwait and Qatar. “As AI becomes more embedded in everyday transactions, issuers will be central to building consumer confidence. Visa’s Agentic Ready program gives our partners a practical pathway to test and prepare for this next evolution.”

The rollout of Visa’s Agentic Ready programme aligns with the UAE’s broader ambition to build a future-ready digital economy, supported by advanced infrastructure, innovation-friendly regulation, and a continued push towards a more cashless society.

New research conducted by Fast Company Middle East in partnership with Visa highlighted the growing appetite among UAE businesses for AI-powered commerce solutions. Nearly 60 percent express a strong interest or are actively exploring agentic commerce use cases.

Also, UAE businesses see agentic commerce as a growth engine rather than a cost-cutting tool, with 33 percent of those surveyed prioritising customer loyalty and retention, and 28 percent for revenue growth.