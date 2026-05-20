MENAFATF participates in 5th 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference in Paris

PARIS, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), led by Hamid Saif AlZaabi, President of the Group, participated in the 5th "No Money for Terror" Ministerial Conference held in Paris, France.

The conference saw the participation of ministers, senior officials, and international experts concerned with combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and organised crime.

The conference witnessed broad participation from MENAFATF member states, with 10 member countries taking part in the event, reflecting the region’s strong commitment to enhancing joint efforts to combat financial crimes and terrorist financing, and to strengthening international cooperation in this field.

The conference addressed several key topics related to the risks associated with the misuse of financial innovations and virtual assets for terrorist financing purposes, as well as the growing links between terrorist financing and organised crime, in addition to ways to strengthen international cooperation to address cross-border financial threats.

On the sidelines of the conference, the President of the Group met with several ministers from MENAFATF member states. Discussions focused on recent regional developments in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, as well as the importance of enhancing coordination and exchanging expertise among member states to address risks and threats.

AlZaabi affirmed that combating terrorist financing represents a fundamental pillar in safeguarding economic stability and the integrity of the financial system, noting that the rapid developments associated with financial technology and digital innovations require enhanced international coordination to address cross-border threats.

He further explained that MENAFATF continues to work closely with member states and international partners to strengthen the effective implementation of international standards, support capacity building, and enhance preparedness in addressing emerging risks and threats, thereby contributing to strengthening security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

The "No Money for Terror" Ministerial Conference is considered one of the leading international platforms dedicated to combating terrorist financing.

Its first edition was launched in Paris in 2018, while France is hosting the fifth edition this year with the participation of more than 80 international delegations, reflecting the importance of strengthening joint international action to address financial threats linked to terrorism and organised crime.