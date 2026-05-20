Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League tips off with record participation

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) launched the expanded fifth season of the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Abu Dhabi League, marking the league’s largest since its launch in 2022.

More than 2,500 boys and girls from 68 schools across Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Region will participate in the competition across Under-12, Under-14 and, for the first time, Under-16 categories.

The season features 170 teams – a 39 percent year-on-year increase – competing across six leagues.

“The continued growth of the Jr. NBA and Jr. WNBA Abu Dhabi League reflects our commitment to our youth and to inspiring the next generation of players across the UAE and wider region," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

He added, "Working alongside the NBA, we are creating opportunities for young people to develop their skills, build their character, and connect to the universal values of sport. Together with NBA Global Academy and the annual NBA Global Games, this youth league is a cornerstone of our long-term vision to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as the new home of basketball in the Middle East.”