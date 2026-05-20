UAE President receives title-winning Al Ain FC team

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation of Al Ain FC players and staff, following the team’s victory in the 2025–2026 ADNOC Pro League, marking the club’s 15th league title. The delegation also included members of other Al Ain FC teams that won titles this season.

His Highness congratulated the players, staff, board members, and supporters on their achievements, and wished all teams across the UAE success in the coming seasons.

He encouraged the players to continue striving for excellence at both the local and international levels, stressing that developing the sports sector is an important part of the UAE’s development vision aimed at preparing future generations capable of representing the country at international sporting events.

The Al Ain FC delegation expressed their appreciation for His Highness the President’s continued support for the sports and youth sectors, noting its important role in the progress of Emirati sport.

His Highness posed for commemorative photographs with the players and club officials.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs, officials, guests, and citizens.