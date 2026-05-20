Abu Dhabi Sports Council wins two global awards

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has won two prestigious awards for the “ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon” and “Active Hub” at the International Sports Convention Awards 2026, in recognition of its efforts in developing sports initiatives and enhancing community participation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The awards were announced during the International Sports Convention held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council won the “Diversity and Inclusion” award for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2025, one of the region’s leading sporting events, which contributes to promoting a culture of community sports and attracting runners from around the world, while also offering multiple race distances that enable broad participation from various segments of society.

It also received the “Professional Services” award for the Active Hub programme, a community platform aimed at encouraging members of society to adopt healthy lifestyles and regularly engage in physical activities through sports programmes and various initiatives targeting different age groups across 23 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.