Ajman Ruler pardons 230 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

AJMAN, 4th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 230 inmates who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the emirate, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

This humanitarian gesture by the Ruler of Ajman reflects his commitment to offering inmates the opportunity to begin a new life and alleviating the burdens on their families.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ajman and hoped that this gesture would give the pardoned prisoners a chance to return to their families and contribute positively to society.

He added that the procedures for the prisoners' release will be initiated immediately.