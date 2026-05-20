Zayed National Museum launches museum conservation diploma

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, has partnered with West Dean College of Arts, Design, Craft and Conservation (UK) to provide training culminating in an Associate Conservator Diploma in museum conservation. This programme is supported by the Mubadala Foundation.

This diploma responds to a growing need within the UAE for conservation expertise. It equips current and future conservators with the skills to apply professional standards, ensure the ethical care of objects in line with national and international conservation frameworks, and address key environmental factors impacting heritage collections.

Dr. Peter Magee, Director of Zayed National Museum, said, “This diploma programme reflects our commitment to contributing to the development of conservation expertise within the cultural sector and creating opportunities for emerging and established professionals to further their practice.

"Bringing together academic learning and practical experience, the qualification will enable participants to deepen their knowledge while contributing to the long-term care of heritage collections across the UAE.”

Alya Al Hosani, Executive Director of Community Affairs at Mubadala, said, “This diploma represents an important step in developing specialised skills within the cultural sector. Through our commitment to education and enablement, we support initiatives that build local capabilities and strengthen a sustainable ecosystem.

"This diploma directly contributes to empowering talent to lead the preservation and stewardship of the UAE’s heritage, while creating meaningful and lasting impact for the wider community.”

The Associate Conservator Diploma programme was designed using collaborative and interdisciplinary learning approaches to balance scientific and contextual theory with practical workshops.

Delivered as a hybrid format, the programme combines in-person teaching at Zayed National Museum, online self-directed study, and a four-week work placement across UAE cultural institutions.

Year 1 of the programme will run from May to December 2026, with in-person teaching delivered across three intensive blocks. Block 1 from 31st August to 18th September 2026; Block 2 from 26th October to 13th November 2026; and Block 3 from 11th to 22nd January 2027.

It is open to applicants with a background in heritage, archaeology, conservation, or related disciplines, as well as professionals currently working in the cultural sector.

Participants who complete the diploma will receive a West Dean College Associate Conservator certificate, supporting progression into further academic study or professional practice in conservation.

Professor Laura Peters, Vice-Principal at West Dean, said, “We are delighted to have been selected as the educational partner of choice by the National Museum of the UAE. This diploma has been designed to provide participants with both the technical skills and critical understanding required to support the care and conservation of heritage collections.”