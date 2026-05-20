Dubai to host MEAPEN 2026 in June

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth Middle Eastern Alliance for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Congress (MEAPEN 2026) will be held in Dubai on 4th-5th June, bringing together regional and international experts to discuss advances in clinical nutrition and patient care.

The congress, taking place at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, will focus on enteral and parenteral nutrition, multidisciplinary healthcare and emerging innovations shaping modern medical practice.

MEAPEN 2026 serves as a prominent regional platform dedicated to advancing scientific exchange, fostering collaboration, and supporting the advancement of evidence-based clinical nutrition practices across the Middle East.

The congress also reflects Dubai and the UAE’s continued emergence as a leading regional hub for medical and scientific exchange, supported by a dynamic healthcare ecosystem that continues to attract global expertise, innovation, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Dubai Business Events is the official Destination Partner for MEAPEN 2026, further reflecting Dubai and the UAE’s growing role as a global destination for international medical collaboration.

As the role of nutrition continues to evolve, MEAPEN, through its expanding healthcare engagement and network, continues to foster meaningful academic exchange and strengthen cross-speciality collaboration among healthcare professionals across diverse specialities and care settings.

This year’s edition marks a significant milestone for the congress as it is being held in conjunction with the Emirates Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Society (UAESPEN) under the umbrella of the Emirates Medical Association, further strengthening the congress’s regional scientific collaboration and professional outreach.

Dr. Wafaa Helmi Ayesh, President of MEAPEN Congress, President of Emirates PEN Society, Vice President of the Arab Society of Paediatric Clinical Nutrition (ASPCN), and Consultant Clinical Dietitian from Tadawi General Hospital, UAE, stated, “MEAPEN has steadily evolved into a prominent evidence-based clinical nutrition practices platform. The fifth edition of MEAPEN reflects the growing importance of nutrition in modern healthcare and highlights the critical role of collaboration among physicians, dietitians, pharmacists, nurses, researchers, and allied healthcare professionals.

"Through this congress, we continue to provide a scientific platform that encourages knowledge exchange, explores the latest developments in clinical nutrition, and supports the advancement of patient-centred healthcare across the region.”

MEAPEN 2026 is expected to welcome more than 500 visitors and participants from over 15 countries, featuring the participation of more than 70 speakers across 17 scientific sessions.

The multidisciplinary scientific programme will provide comprehensive coverage of core and emerging topics in clinical nutrition, including advances in enteral and parenteral nutrition therapy, ICU and critical care nutrition, paediatric and neonatal clinical nutrition, oncology nutrition and malnutrition management, obesity, diabetes and GLP-1 therapies, personalised and precision nutrition approaches, nutrition support in complex clinical cases, AI and technology in nutrition assessment, gastrointestinal and metabolic nutrition care, multidisciplinary approaches to patient-centered nutrition care, clinical nutrition guidelines and evidence-based practice, as well as innovations and emerging trends in clinical nutrition science.

The congress will additionally highlight the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI), digital health, and technology-driven nutrition assessment, alongside the latest clinical nutrition guidelines, evidence-based practices, and emerging trends shaping the future of clinical nutrition science.

Supporting organisations for this year’s edition include the Middle Eastern Association of Nutrition and Obesity Medicine, Omani Nutrition & Dietetics Society, Palestinians Dietitians Syndicate, Palestine Polytechnic University, Indian Association for Parenteral & Enteral Nutrition, Arab Society of Paediatric Clinical Nutrition, Jordan Society of Parenteral, Enteral and Clinical Nutrition, Egyptian Society of Parenteral & Enteral Nutrition, American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), University of Sharjah, Emirates Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Society, and the Directorate General of Khoula Hospital.

The congress is further aided by Nestlé Health Science as Visionary Partner, Eli Lilly as Strategic Partner, Abbott and Fresenius Kabi as Pearl Sponsors, in addition to Dutch Medical Food, Nutricia, B Braun, Baxter and Medtrition.

Delegates attending the congress will receive 28 CME Credits accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), supporting continued professional development within the healthcare sector.

MEAPEN 2026 is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding.