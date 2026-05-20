DEWA becomes first government entity to adopt Microsoft 365 Copilot Cowork

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has adopted Microsoft 365 Copilot Cowork, becoming the first government entity in the UAE to launch this initiative.

This move underscores DEWA’s continued leadership in using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to improve the way it works and delivers services. It represents a major step in leveraging AI agents to support everyday work across the organisation.

Copilot Cowork functions as a digital colleague that helps employees plan and carry out complex, multi-step tasks across Microsoft 365 applications. This enhances productivity, improves efficiency and accelerates the transition towards a smarter, more proactive work environment. The initiative marks a shift from AI being used mainly to provide information to actively supporting task execution, turning plans and objectives into practical actions integrated into daily operations.

“We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s most future-ready city. We are proud that DEWA is the first government entity in the UAE to deploy agentic AI models within its operations. Adopting Microsoft 365 Copilot Cowork marks a key milestone in embedding agentic AI as an execution-focused tool that supports employees in accelerating task completion, enhancing data-driven decision-making and enabling our workforce to focus on high-value strategic activities. This helps to reduce operational costs, streamline processes and deliver faster, more efficient services while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global benchmark in adopting AI applications,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer added that DEWA’s adoption of generative AI technologies, including Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft 365 Copilot, has directly contributed to elevating performance, productivity and stakeholder happiness.

Copilot Cowork enables employees to delegate complex tasks to AI, where the intelligent agent analyses contextual work data, including emails, meetings and files, and develops a comprehensive execution plan, with full oversight and control retained by the employee throughout the process.

DEWA’s AI journey began in 2017, making it one of the first utilities globally to adopt AI solutions to improve operational efficiency. It has also been among the early pioneers in deploying generative AI to strengthen digital services and deliver an enhanced customer experience.