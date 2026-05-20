UAE National Orchestra launches ‘Tashyeed’ programme to develop Emirati orchestral musicians

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra has launched Tashyeed, its first dedicated programme to develop Emirati orchestral musicians, marking a significant step in building the country’s long-term orchestral capability at a professional level.

The 13-month, part-time programme will support 17 Emirati musicians through structured training, mentorship, and direct integration into a professional orchestral environment, reflecting the standards and expectations of a national orchestra.

Participants were selected through a focused evaluation process, identifying musicians with the potential to develop within a professional orchestral environment. By embedding participants within rehearsals and performance settings, Tashyeed moves beyond traditional music training and into real-world orchestral practice.

This programme forms part of a longer-term effort to build a sustainable pipeline of Emirati orchestral talent and to support the continued development of the UAE’s cultural landscape.

Tashyeed, derived from the Arabic word (تشييد), meaning “to build” or “to elevate”, reflects the UAE National Orchestra’s commitment to developing home-grown musical talent and building a strong foundation for the country’s orchestral future. The programme aligns with the UAE National Orchestra’s wider vision to use music to support learning, inclusion and human development, while nurturing the next generation of Emirati musicians.

Tashyeed represents the first pillar of the Orchestra’s wider learning and community programme, which will continue to expand through future initiatives focused on the development of Emirati composers, schools outreach, and international collaboration.

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “At the heart of a national orchestra are the people who bring it to life, and creating opportunities for Emirati musicians is central to what we are building. Through Tashyeed, they are developing within a real orchestral environment and gaining a clear understanding of what that level demands. Over time, this supports the continued growth of the Orchestra and contributes to the UAE’s musical future through its own talent.”

Nada Alaydaroos, participant in Tashyeed, said, “I am honoured to be part of the Tashyeed programme, which provides an important opportunity for us as Emirati musicians to strengthen our skills within a professional orchestral environment. The experience we are gaining through this programme is supporting our development both artistically and professionally, and it is encouraging to feel that we are contributing to the continued growth of orchestral music as part of the UAE’s cultural landscape.”

Tashyeed is delivered as a structured 13-month programme, organised across three progressive semesters. Weekly sessions combine individual instruction, ensemble work and rehearsal integration, reflecting the discipline and expectations of a professional orchestral environment.

Participants represent a range of instruments, including oud, qanun, strings and percussion, reflecting both Arabic and orchestral traditions. The programme brings together Emirati musical heritage and Western orchestral practices within a single learning environment.

A central element of the programme is its integration with the UAE National Orchestra, where participants engage closely with musicians and faculty, gaining direct exposure to professional standards and performance dynamics.

The cohort brings together musicians of different ages, backgrounds and musical journeys, reflecting the diversity and depth of emerging Emirati talent.

Tashyeed culminates in a graduation concert presented in collaboration with the UAE National Orchestra, marking the final stage of the participants’ development journey.

Dr. Mahmoud Said, Learning Programmes Lead at the UAE National Orchestra, added, “Tashyeed has been designed to provide participants with both the technical foundation and practical experience required to progress within an orchestral setting. By combining focused training with real exposure to rehearsals and performance environments, the programme supports musicians in developing the discipline, awareness and adaptability needed at a professional level.”

Over time, initiatives such as Tashyeed will help build a stronger pipeline of Emirati musicians, support the long-term growth of orchestral music in the UAE, and reinforce the role of the UAE National Orchestra as a national cultural institution.