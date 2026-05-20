UAE strongly condemns terrorist drone attacks targeting Barakah Plant launched from Iraqi territory

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the unprovoked terrorist drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory, including an attack targeting the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday, which struck an electricity generator located outside the inner perimeter of the plant.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation and categorical rejection of the heinous terrorist attacks launched from Iraqi territory against critical civilian institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, in flagrant violation of their sovereignty, airspace, and in clear breach of the principles of international law, international humanitarian law, and the Charter of the United Nations.

The Ministry underscored the importance of the Iraqi government’s commitment to immediately and unconditionally halt and prevent all acts of aggression launched from its territory, emphasising the need to address these threats in an immediate and responsible manner, in accordance with relevant international and regional laws and charters.

Furthermore, the Ministry stressed the importance of Iraq fulfilling its role in strengthening security and stability in the region, thereby preserving its sovereignty and enhancing its position as an active and responsible partner within the region.